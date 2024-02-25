Pawan asked me to go to Nidadavolu: Kandula Durgesh

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Janasena East Godavari district president Kandula Durgesh said Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan asked him to contest from Nidadavolu. But he said that he is thinking about the possibilities of this.

He said that he will make appropriate decisions as a disciplined worker keeping in mind some of the inevitabilities of party leadership. He said that there was no plan to change the party and there was no possibility of contesting as an independent. He said that it is true that there is anger among the party workers and leaders over his denial of the seat and this is natural. But we are of the opinion that we will think with restraint and act appropriately.

Durgesh refuted the comments made by state minister and YSRCP Rajahmundry Rural candidate Chelloboina Venugopala Krishna regarding his denial of a seat. He said it would be better if the minister confined himself to the affairs of his own party. Minister Venu made the comments to create the impression that Nara Chandrababu Naidu had a hidden conspiracy in the matter of denying the seat to Durgesh, a key leader in the Janasena.