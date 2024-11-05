Pawan calls for UP-style policing in Andhra Pradesh

Rajamahendravaram: For the first time after assuming office of the Deputy Chief Minister, Pawan Kalyan reacted sharply to the law-and-order situation in the state. He minced no words in saying that if the situation does not change government would be forced to follow the system UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to bring a turnaround in controlling the situation and change the attitude of the law enforcing agencies.

Pawan Kalyan said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu repeatedly said police has been given clear instructions to act as per law. But the police officials were still speaking the language of the previous regime saying he belongs to X caste or religion. As far as criminal acts are concerned there is nothing like religion or caste. He said it is the prime duty of the police to act according to the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita. “Are you, not IPS officers,” he questioned the DGP, SP, Collectors and Intelligence wing. He told the Home Minister to take greater responsibility for improving the situation.

Pawan Kalyan said the government has so far been patient, but it is being taken as their weakness. He said if he takes over the Home Department things would be different. “Don’t think we cannot make you work,” he thundered. Political circles say that while the concern of Pawan Kalyan is admirable, he should know law and order is not in the hands of the Home Minister but under the Chief Minister. The CM needs to show his 1995 style of functioning in controlling law and order.

Pawan Kalyan said social media needs to be controlled by the police. They are challenging by saying “what will you do? You can do nothing.” “This cannot be tolerated. Criminals in Dubai and Singapore shudder to behave in such a manner because the police take tough action. That kind of fear among criminals need to be created. I will raise the issue in the cabinet meeting as well as in the Assembly. If YSRCP gangs do not change, they will have to face severe consequences,” he said.

He called upon the MLAs of all three parties to rise above personal interests, visit social welfare hostels, get reports on how some people were harassing girls and ensure that such activities be brought to an end instead of thinking how to use sand mines as ATM.

The Deputy CM said he and Naidu were fully aware that there were some forces in YSRCP trying to break the alliance. “Remember that will never happen. You can never break us. The alliance leaders should also stop thinking of personal gains.

We have promised the PM that we will work for five crore people and development of the state. The government will be very tough henceforth if the officers do not utilise the powers given to them to act as per law,” he added.