Pawan denied permission for his special plane

Janasena party leader Pawan Kalyan
Highlights

Pawan Kalyan was taken aback when the police denied permission to arrive in Vijayawada in a special plane.

Pawan Kalyan wanted to meet Chandrababu.

The police instructed the Vijayawada airport authorities not to accord permission for the plane of Pawan to land in Vijayawada. The police said that only relatives are allowed to meet Chandrababu.

However, Pawan is planning to come to Vijayawada to meet Chandrababu Naidu.

