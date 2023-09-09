Live
- Formation of Christian Development Corporation on the Horizon
- Backward Communities conclave
- Seizure of 504 bottles of Yanam liquor
- TDP leaders write to Prez, PM, Home Minister to intervene in Naidu's 'illegal' arrest
- G20 Summit: PM Modi launches Global Biofuels Alliance; US, UAE among initiating members
- TDP leaders to meet AP Governor
- India proposes G20 satellite for climate observation
- G20 first spouses see breakthroughs in Indian agriculture at IARI, enjoy farm-to-fork millet experience
- G20 nations commit to promote faster, transparent, inclusive cross-border payments
- Management of hotel hosting CWC meet was threatened by KTR, alleges Revanth
Pawan denied permission for his special plane
Highlights
Vijayawada: Pawan Kalyan was taken aback when the police denied permission to arrive in Vijayawada in a special plane.
Pawan Kalyan wanted to meet Chandrababu.
The police instructed the Vijayawada airport authorities not to accord permission for the plane of Pawan to land in Vijayawada. The police said that only relatives are allowed to meet Chandrababu.
However, Pawan is planning to come to Vijayawada to meet Chandrababu Naidu.
