Pawan inaugurates wooden bridge in Araku coffee plantations

Paderu (Asr District): As part of his two-day tour of Alluri Sitarama Raju district, Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Forest and Environment K Pawan Kalyan, inaugurated a newly- constructed wooden canopy bridge at the picturesque Sunkarametta Coffee Estates in Araku mandal.

It was built at an estimated cost of Rs 19 lakh. The bridge offers a unique canopy walk experience amidst the lush coffee plantations and is expected to be a key attraction in the region’s ecotourism circuit.

Pawan Kalyan, accompanied by Andhra Pradesh Forest Development Corporation (APFDC) Chairman RV Sujay Krishna Ranga Rao, also took part in a sapling plantation drive within the coffee estates. After inaugurating the bridge, he walked across the structure, observing the surrounding landscape and interacting with forest officials to learn more about the cultivation and growth of coffee plants nestled between Silver Oak trees. He showed particular interest in the black pepper vines growing along tall trees and the way coffee shrubs were cultivated under the shade canopy.

The Deputy Chief Minister also appreciated the intricate features of the canopy bridge, including its tree decks and creatively designed bird nest structures that were installed along the walkway. He visited a dedicated photo gallery that showcased various developmental works undertaken by the Forest Department under the APFDC and commended their efforts in promoting ecotourism.

During his visit, Pawan provided key suggestions to the officials on improving the development of coffee estates and expanding eco-tourism initiatives. He encouraged the implementation of more such innovative projects across the State.

As part of the promotional activities, he also launched brochures and posters related to the Sunkarametta Eco-Tourism Project and the Araku Delight coffee brand.

AP Forest Development Corporation Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Dr Rajendraprasad Kajuria, Visakhapatnam Regional Forest Chief Conservator Dr Jyoti Tullimelli, Alluri Sitarama Raju District Collector A S Dinesh Kumar, Gemmili village sarpanch Chinnababu and others participated.