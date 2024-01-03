  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Pawan Kalyan coming to Kakinada on 4th

Pawan Kalyan coming to Kakinada on 4th
x

Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan addressing party leaders at party state office in Mangalagiri on Friday

Highlights

Pawan Kalyan will tour the Kakinada and Bhimavaram districts for six days from the 4th.

Rajamahendravaram: Pawan Kalyan will tour the Kakinada and Bhimavaram districts for six days from the 4th. He will stay in Kakinada for three days and Bhimavaram for three days and meet leaders and key activists. It is known from the party sources that he will meet the assembly coordinators of the East Godavari, and Konaseema districts and division-wise in-charges and conduct a comprehensive review. It is said that this visit is intended to identify the constituencies where the party is strong and conduct a primary-level exercise on the selection of candidates for those seats.

The Jana Sena chief hopes to finalize a list with special attention to the selection of candidates and the seats to be contested in the elections. With this six-day visit, it is expected that there will be clarity on the selection of candidates and the seats contested in the Erstwhile East and West Godavari districts. Janasena leaders of the both districts are making large arrangements for Pawan Kalyan's stay.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X