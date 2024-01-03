Pawan Kalyan coming to Kakinada on 4th

Rajamahendravaram: Pawan Kalyan will tour the Kakinada and Bhimavaram districts for six days from the 4th. He will stay in Kakinada for three days and Bhimavaram for three days and meet leaders and key activists. It is known from the party sources that he will meet the assembly coordinators of the East Godavari, and Konaseema districts and division-wise in-charges and conduct a comprehensive review. It is said that this visit is intended to identify the constituencies where the party is strong and conduct a primary-level exercise on the selection of candidates for those seats.

The Jana Sena chief hopes to finalize a list with special attention to the selection of candidates and the seats to be contested in the elections. With this six-day visit, it is expected that there will be clarity on the selection of candidates and the seats contested in the Erstwhile East and West Godavari districts. Janasena leaders of the both districts are making large arrangements for Pawan Kalyan's stay.