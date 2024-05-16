Three e-rickshaw thieves arrested in Gurugram, 125 cases solved

Gurugram: A total of 125 cases of theft of battery-operated rickshaws in Gurugram have been solved with the arrest of three persons, police said on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Avdesh, Mukesh, and Krishan Murari, all residents of Madhya Pradesh.

Police have recovered 8 battery-operated rickshaws, 20 axles and other vehicle parts from them.

On April 16, police received a complaint that a battery-operated rickshaw was stolen and began investigations.

During the probe, a Crime Branch team of the Gurugram police arrested the criminals from different locations in Gurugram. During interrogation, the suspects revealed that they had conducted 125 thefts of battery-operated rickshaws.

"The accused were residing in Delhi's Kirari area and came to Gurugram to steal battery-operated rickshaws. They used to sell rickshaws for Rs 8,000 while the buyers sold it further for Rs 15,000," ACP, Crime, Varun Dahiya said.