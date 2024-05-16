Live
- MPs, MLAs in Odisha have become redundant: Nadda
- 'Preminchoddu' - Film Unit In Teaser gets grand Launch
- Mumbai hoarding crash: Billboard owner Bhavesh Bhinde nabbed from Udaipur
- Cloud software major Zoho to pump millions of dollars into chip design in India
- National Endangered Species Day 2024: Date, History, Significance, and Key Facts
- IPL 2024: Some failures teach you more, says MI youngster Naman Dhir ahead of LSG clash
- World Telecommunication Day 2024: Date, History, and Significance
- Swati Maliwal’s statement recorded in alleged assault case: Police sources
- Kejriwal & Mann pay obeisance at Golden Temple, Durgiana Mandir
- Manika, Sharath to lead India's six-member TT squad at Paris Olympics
Just In
Three e-rickshaw thieves arrested in Gurugram, 125 cases solved
A total of 125 cases of theft of battery-operated rickshaws in Gurugram have been solved with the arrest of three persons, police said on Thursday.
Gurugram: A total of 125 cases of theft of battery-operated rickshaws in Gurugram have been solved with the arrest of three persons, police said on Thursday.
The accused have been identified as Avdesh, Mukesh, and Krishan Murari, all residents of Madhya Pradesh.
Police have recovered 8 battery-operated rickshaws, 20 axles and other vehicle parts from them.
On April 16, police received a complaint that a battery-operated rickshaw was stolen and began investigations.
During the probe, a Crime Branch team of the Gurugram police arrested the criminals from different locations in Gurugram. During interrogation, the suspects revealed that they had conducted 125 thefts of battery-operated rickshaws.
"The accused were residing in Delhi's Kirari area and came to Gurugram to steal battery-operated rickshaws. They used to sell rickshaws for Rs 8,000 while the buyers sold it further for Rs 15,000," ACP, Crime, Varun Dahiya said.