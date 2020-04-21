Pawan Kalyan condemns attack on doctors, directs cadre to stand by medical staff

Jana Sena President Pawan Kalyan has strongly condemned the attacks of doctors and medical personnel across the country. He questioned how the perpetrators could attack the doctors and the medical staff when they were working hard to curb the spread of fast-spreading coronavirus.

"If doctors and medical staff are attacked, how can they perform their duties? We strongly condemn such acts," Pawan Kalyan tweeted to this extent on Tuesday. The actor turned politician further directed the Jana Sena cadre to stand by doctors in this crisis period.

Attacks on Doctors & Medicare workers - who are doing their duties ; we all should strongly condemn such dastardly actions.

All 'JSP' leaders and Janasainiks , please stand by doctors. https://t.co/MiY28bcEvt — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) April 21, 2020

The Indian Medical Association has warned that governments should take action to curb the attacks on doctors in various parts of the country lest it would declare April 23rd as Black Day. Janasena tweeted that they would support the medical staff.



Meanwhile, the state has reported 35 new cases on Tuesday taking the tally to 757 with 96 recovered cases and 22 deaths. The government of Andhra Pradesh has purchased the one lakh COVID-19 testing kits to intensify the tests in the state.