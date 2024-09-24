Pawan Kalyan conducts special rituals at Kanaka durga temple amid Tirupati laddu row

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan visited the Kanaka durga temple on Indrakiladri this morning, initiating a series of atonement rituals after the recent controversy surrounding the adulteration of Tirumala Laddu Prasadam. His arrival at the renowned shrine was met with a warm welcome from the Commissioner of the Endowment Department, EO.

During his visit, Pawan Kalyan actively engaged in a cleaning program at the Ammavari Temple Metta and later conducted puja on the temple stairs. The event also saw participation from MPs Keshineni Shivnath Chinni, Balashouri, and MLC Hariprasad, all of whom joined in the efforts to restore sanctity to the revered sites.



Looking ahead, Pawan Kalyan has announced plans to visit Tirumala on October 1. This pilgrimage is part of his initiative to seek penance in light of the recent Laddu Prasad adulteration incident. He intends to undertake the climb to Tirumala by foot from the Alipiri steps, emphasizing a personal and spiritual commitment to addressing the issue.



Following his arrival, on October 2, the Deputy CM is scheduled to visit Sri Venkateswara Swamy to perform various rituals associated with his atonement. Additionally, a Varahi sabha is set to be held in Tirupati on October 3, marking further engagements in this ongoing spiritual endeavor.

