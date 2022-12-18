Pawan Kalyan dares YSRCP to stop his Varahi vehicle, says he will unite opposition

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan has challenged the ruling party to stop the his electionVehicle Varahi. Pawan Kalyan participated in the Koulu Rythu Bharosa Yatra in Sattenapalli. Speaking on this occasion, he said that YSRCP will not come to power in the next elections and made it clear that he will unite the opposition forces to overthrow the government. Stating that they are fighting on the roads because of the misdeeds of the government, Pawan said that YSR Congress is spreading bad propaganda saying that he is giving horns to someone.

He said that he is not such filth to be sold to BJP and Telugu Desam parties. He criticized that the ruling party YSRCP is using the government systems and called on the party cadre to be ready to face any kind of attacks. Pawan Kalyan said that he is ready to be beaten or go to jail. Pawan further said that there are chances of YSR Congress to attack because of loss of power. Pawan Kalyan said that it is our responsibility to lead the Janasena towards power.



The actor turned politician said that he would become Chief Minister if people have the will and support Jana Sena. Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan, who came to Sattenapalli as part of the Koulu Rythu lBharosa Yatra, was felicitated by his fans at Nallapadu, a suburb of Guntur. However, the police objected to this. The police stated that they were not informed that they would lay garlands. The Janasena leaders protested.