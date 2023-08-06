Pawan Kalyan flays volunteer system again, says it is usurping powers of sarpanches

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan has once again criticised the volunteer system, accusing them of working as YSRCP (Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party) workers and competing with the Panchayat Raj system. His previous comments against the volunteers during the Varahi Vijaya Yatra in East Godavari district caused a significant impact on Andhra Pradesh politics. This renewed criticism of the volunteers has sparked further discussions.

During a discussion at the Janasena Party office in Mangalagiri on the topic 'Janasena Party Resolution-Let's Protect Panchayats', Pawan criticized the volunteers for usurping the powers of sarpanches (village heads) and electing them unanimously without holding elections. He emphasized that Jana Sena is against unanimity and believes it should not conflict with the authority of the sarpanches. Pawan expressed his desire for the central government to enact a law addressing this issue. Pawan reiterated that everyone has the right to contest elections, and even the Chief Minister does not have the right to undermine the rights granted by the constitution.

Pawan questioned the lack of power given to sarpanches despite their hard work and investment in elections. He expressed his indignation over cases where people seeking justice faced arrests and legal actions. Pawan emphasized the need for everyone to work together to fight for rural development and strengthen the Panchayati Raj system, as outlined in the Jana Sena manifesto. Pawan also criticized the misuse of funds sent by the central government.