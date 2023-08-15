Live
- Innovative Independence Day Celebration in Hassan: Tribal Girl Hoists Flag at district Police Office
- Infosys inks 5-year, 1.5bn euros deal with Liberty Global
- Bengal to set up super-specialty hospital for tigers in Sunderbans
- ‘Be warned India’: Congress on Bibek Debroy’s article
- Five years of Rythu Beema - Rs 5,402 Cr financial assistance provided to the farmers
- "Together we can build the Nation." Says TS deputy speaker
- Xiaomi Mix Fold 3: Slimmer foldable with dual OLED screens
- Trainee teachers in UP to work under lab concept
- Actress Tejaswi Madiwada, Umesh Madhyan inaugurates Sutraa Exhibition at HICC-Novotel
- Lakhotia College of Design celebrates I- Day with grandeur
Just In
Pawan Kalyan holds meeting with Jana Sena Women wing, says women safety is their priority
Jana Sena Chief Pawan Kalyan criticized the governance of CM Jagan, describing it as anti-people.
Jana Sena Chief Pawan Kalyan criticized the governance of CM Jagan, describing it as anti-people. He addressed a gathering in Mangalagiri where 15 women were also involved in the constitution-making process.
Pawan expressed his concern over the absence of recognition for Potti Sri Ramulu, who sacrificed his life for a separate state, in government programs. He emphasized the need to respect and honor those who made sacrifices for the betterment of the people.
Pawan highlighted the issue of women's safety in the state and pointed out the high crime rate, including incidents of gang rape and murder, and criticized the Women's Commission for not taking appropriate action. Pawan stated that his party gives high priority to the safety of women and announced that Jana Sena will initiate a public court program to address these issues.