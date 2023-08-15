  • Menu
Pawan Kalyan holds meeting with Jana Sena Women wing, says women safety is their priority

Jana Sena Chief Pawan Kalyan criticized the governance of CM Jagan, describing it as anti-people. He addressed a gathering in Mangalagiri where 15 women were also involved in the constitution-making process.

Pawan expressed his concern over the absence of recognition for Potti Sri Ramulu, who sacrificed his life for a separate state, in government programs. He emphasized the need to respect and honor those who made sacrifices for the betterment of the people.

Pawan highlighted the issue of women's safety in the state and pointed out the high crime rate, including incidents of gang rape and murder, and criticized the Women's Commission for not taking appropriate action. Pawan stated that his party gives high priority to the safety of women and announced that Jana Sena will initiate a public court program to address these issues.

