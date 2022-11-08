Pawan Kalyan lacks status to criticise CM

Rajamahendravaram(East Godavari District): Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy commented that Pawan Kalyan is not a real leader and they do not consider Jana Sena as a political party.

He inaugurated a building complex built with MP Funds at Narayanapuram in Rajamahendravaram on Monday. On this occasion, he made the above comment in response to a question asked by reporters. The deputy CM also said that Pawan does not have the status to criticise Chief Minister YS Jagan Monah Reddy, who considers the election manifesto as Bhagavad Gita, Bible and Quran.

Later, the Deputy CM laid foundation stone for development works undertaken with MP Funds of Rs one crore in Gowthami Jeeva Karunya Sangham premises. He said welfare schemes in the State are being implemented properly. Irrespective of politics, parties and religions, the government is providing good governance and providing welfare schemes to all communities, he added. Deputy CM Narayana Swamy and MP Margani Bharat Ram laid foundation stone for the road works to be built from Y Junction in the city on an end-to-end basis.

MP Bharat said that as part of NCAP (National Clean Air Programme) development work will be done from Y Junction to Azad Chowk with plover blocks. He said that by installing solar power on Gowthami Jeeva Karunya Sangham premises, electricity required for the old age home and orphanage will be generated. He said that many other works will be taken up in Rajamahendravaram city soon.