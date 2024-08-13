  • Menu
Pawan Kalyan Lauds ISRO Scientists at National Space Day Celebrations

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan served as the chief guest at the National Space Day celebrations held at the Satish Dhawan Centre, Indian Space Launch Centre in Sriharikota, Nellore. The event, organized by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), is part of a series of celebrations running from the 14th of last month to the 15th of this month.

During his address, Pawan Kalyan expressed his admiration for ISRO, stating, "Hats off to ISRO, which is increasing India's reputation and prestige." He emphasized the significance of the contributions made by ISRO scientists, referring to them as "gods visible to the eye" and urging the public to recognize their accomplishments more than those of movie heroes.

The Deputy CM highlighted India's achievements in space exploration, particularly acknowledging the successful launch of the Chandrayaan mission, which he noted was accomplished at a cost significantly lower than that of Hollywood films. "We should all owe a debt to ISRO, which has sent satellites to the moon and created a sensation all over the world," he remarked.

Pawan Kalyan concluded his speech by expressing his gratitude for the opportunity to participate in the Space Day celebrations, congratulating ISRO for their remarkable achievements and dedication.

