Pawan Kalyan meet Chandrababu today to discuss on Delhi tour and release of second list

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan has met TDP chief Chandrababu's residence in Undavalli to discuss the possibility of traveling to Delhi the following day. They are expected to deliberate on the release of the second list of candidates as well. A decision will be made regarding whether to release the second list after Pawan's visit to Delhi. If the Delhi visit is postponed, there will be a discussion on the timing of releasing the second list.



Chandrababu, along with TDP state president Atchennaidu and national general secretary Nara Lokesh, worked on finalizing the list of candidates until late last night. The first list has already been announced, comprising 94 candidates from TDP and five from Janasena. It is anticipated that the second list will include around 25 to 30 candidates from Telugu Desam and up to 10 candidates from Janasena.

Chandrababu has reportedly reached out to senior party members who may have been dissatisfied due to seat adjustments necessitated by alliances, aiming to address any concerns and maintain party unity. The focus appears to be on putting the finishing touches on candidate selection, particularly in Visakhapatnam, ahead of the upcoming elections.