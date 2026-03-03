Pawan Kalyan Meets Chandrababu Naidu to Discuss Development Issues

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan met Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu today to discuss a range of development matters. The meeting focused on Panchayati Raj, Rural Development, RWS, and Forest departments.

Key topics included the progress of Jal Jeevan Mission works, fund utilisation, road development allocations under Panchayati Raj, and constituency-wise funding. Pawan Kalyan briefed the Chief Minister on the 'Magic Drains' initiative being implemented across various Panchayats to improve sanitation management.

The two leaders emphasised the importance of constructing these drains in all Panchayats to ensure effective sanitation. Pawan Kalyan also raised concerns about siltation in drainage systems managed by the Irrigation Department, stressing the need to complete siltation works before the summer cropping season.

Additionally, Pawan Kalyan provided details of the 'Hanuman Project' undertaken by the Forest Department during the meeting.