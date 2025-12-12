Pawan Kalyan moves Delhi High Court, seeks protection of personal rights over AI misuse

Pawan Kalyan, the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, has turned to the Delhi High Court in a bid to safeguard his personal rights amid concerns regarding the misuse of AI technology. In his petition, Kalyan has expressed alarm over the use of his images and name without his consent, particularly highlighting the damaging effects of AI-generated videos on his reputation.

The politician alleges that these AI videos are being employed for deceptive advertising and marketing purposes across platforms such as Google, Meta, X, and various e-commerce sites. During the court proceedings, Kalyan’s lawyer cited precedence from a previous ruling involving actor Ajay Devgan, asserting that despite the High Court's directives, unauthorized advertisements linked to Kalyan continue to circulate online.

In response, the judge instructed social media companies to take immediate action regarding the violations of Kalyan's personal rights and mandated that the URLs of the infringing content be submitted to mediators within a week. The court has scheduled the next hearing for December 22.