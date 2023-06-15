Live
Pawan Kalyan only works for Naidu, alleges Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy
VIJAYAWADA: Government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan has no individual political policy and he is only working for Chandrababu Naidu.
Speaking to mediapersons here on Wednesday, Sajjala said that Pawan Kalyan had postponed his Varahi Yatra following the directions of Chandrababu Naidu.
Referring to Amit Shah’s remarks at a recent public meeting in Visakhapatnam, Sajjala said that Amit Shah’s remarks do not reflect facts.
He said that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was striving hard to ensure social justice and uplift of weaker sections. He said that the State government has been providing equal opportunities to all sections of people. The government has been striving hard for women empowerment. He expressed confidence that the YSRCP will win all the 175 seats in the State Assembly elections in 2024.