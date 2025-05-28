Pawan Kalyan Pays Tribute to NTR on His 102nd Birth Anniversary

On the 102nd birth anniversary of the late Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR), leaders of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) from various regions have been honouring his legacy by garlanding his statue. Among them, Janasena Chief and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan expressed heartfelt tributes to NTR, stating that his contributions are timeless and immortal.

In his remarks, Kalyan emphasised the importance of integrity and commitment, stating, “Any work done with the purity of the Trinity yields good results.” He noted that NTR exemplified this purity throughout his life, harmonising the three elements of mind, speech, and action, which led to significant achievements in his roles as an actor, political leader, and administrator. "NTR is a figure whose impact cannot be erased from the annals of history," he reaffirmed.

Additionally, Kalyan reflected on the significance of the TDP, highlighting the festival of Mahanadu. "Whenever I hear or read the word Mahanadu, the first thing that comes to mind is the Telugu Desam Party. It has become deeply rooted in the hearts of the Telugu people," he said in a social media post.

He offered his best wishes on the occasion of Mahanadu, which is currently taking place in Kadapa, extending greetings to TDP National President and Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Minister Lokesh. Celebrating the event’s focus on six important themes, including leadership among workers, youth empowerment, women's issues, social justice, the advancement of the poor, and support for breadwinners, Kalyan expressed hope for the success of this significant political gathering.