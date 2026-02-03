Pawan Kalyan Praises India’s Recent Global Economic Achievements

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has described this week as pivotal in India’s emergence as a leading global economic power. He praised the two major agreements signed under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, stating they will revolutionise the country’s export sector. Kalyan extended his heartfelt congratulations to the Prime Minister on these developments.

He highlighted that the recent agreement with European markets will enhance the prominence of Indian goods abroad, strengthening both trade relations and strategic partnerships.

Regarding the historic deal with the United States, Kalyan said it will be highly beneficial for Indian businesses, especially farmers. He explained that the reduction of tariffs to 18 per cent will lower prices for Indian products in the US, boosting their competitiveness.

Kalyan also noted that increased agricultural exports will lead to higher incomes for farmers. He concluded by expressing his sincere gratitude to Prime Minister Modi for these achievements.