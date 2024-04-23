Pawan Kalyan promises to protect the coastal area from sea erosion

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Pawan Kalyan said that sea erosion is a major problem for the coastal area around Pithapuram. He addressed a huge public meeting at Uppada in Pithapuram constituency on Tuesday night.

He said that to curb sea erosion, a massive plan with extensive technical engineering expertise is needed and the help of the central government is essential.

He said that his candidate for Kakinada Parliament Tangella Uday Srinivas is capable of accomplishing this huge task. Chalamalasetty Sunil, who is contesting as the YSRCP MP candidate, said that the competence of Sunil is not enough for this. Pawan says that Sunil is his family friend. But he said that family friendships and public service are two different things.

He assures that the NDA government will bring good days for fishermen and handloom workers. He said that he has been standing on the roads and working for the people even though he has not held any position for a decade.

He promised that he would work in such a way that the entire country thinks that the MLA should be like the Pithapuram MLA. Uppada handloom products will be branded and international market facilities will be provided. An excellent beach corridor will be established in Uppada. He said that he is a socialist. He said that the voices of farmers, fishermen, and handloom workers will be heard strongly in the assembly. Will YSRCP leaders who do not respect their own sisters protect the respect of women in your homes? Pawan asked the people.

TDP and BJP leaders SVSN Verma, B Krishnamraju, and Kakinada Jana Sena MP candidate Tangella Uday Srinivas participated in the meeting.