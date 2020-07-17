Andhra Pradesh: The coronavirus epidemic is not only hitting the common people but also taking the toll on the authorities no matter how many measures being taken. Meanwhile, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan reacted to such incidents in recent times and mourned the death of the police officials. He said that some of those working directly at the field level for the containment of coronavirus seem to be suffering the most from that pandemic. "The deaths of members of the medical, sanitation, and police departments are a heartbreaking tragedy, it is unfortunate that two officers working as circle inspectors in Tirupati and Anantapur cities were killed by COVID yesterday, " Pawan said. He also recalled that three young medical students in the state, including a senior medical officer in Guntur district, have fallen victim to the epidemic.

We are in a helpless position of not being able to pay tribute with the names of those who died due to the COVID due to the regulations. It is a tragedy that the untimely death of these two police officers, who have a good reputation in the department and a very bright future. He asserted. "Everyone working at the field level should take care as the slightest carelessness would take a toll on lives; top officials are also required to take all possible measures to ensure the health of their staff," Pawan Kalyan said.

He opined that the Andhra Pradesh government should provide generous compensation, especially to the families of those killed. The government has a responsibility to make up for the loss, at least for their families. "On behalf of myself and the Jana Sena Party, I pay tribute to the two police officers and doctors who lost their lives. I extend my deepest sympathies to their families," Pawan Kalyan said.