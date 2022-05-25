Pawan Kalyan responds to Amalapuram violence, asks why there is delay to naming Konaseema district

Jana Sena chief Pawan kalyan reacted to the violence erupted in Konaseema district. Speaking to media on Wednesday, he said that the state government had divided the districts a few days ago and opined that a policy has been set for all the districts and a special policy has been adopted for Konaseema. He said it would have been better if the district was named after Ambedkar on the day of naming all the districts.



The Jana Sena chief made it clear that he is not opposing to naming national level leaders and recalled that Kadapa district was named after YSR, Nellore was named after the Potti Sriramulu. Pawan Kalyan advised the government to think in all directions when making a policy decision.



Pawan Kalyan in questioned why the government had renamed the district now and asked the people to rise objections within 30 days. The actor turned politician asserted that the Konaseema culture was influential on the district rather than the Britishers.



The Jana Sena chief further alleged that it is pre-planned violence to divert the issue murder of a Dalit man where a YSRCP MLC was allegedly involved in it.