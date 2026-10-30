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Pawan Kalyan reviews on damages caused by cyclone Arnab

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Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan conducted a review of the damage caused by Cyclone Arnab in Kakinada district.

Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan
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Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan

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Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan conducted a review of the damage caused by Cyclone Arnab in Kakinada district. Joining via video conference from Amaravati, he consulted with District Collector Harendira Prasad and other officials. He inquired about the extent of the cyclone-induced damage and the progress of restoration efforts.

Pawan specifically addressed the issues faced by the fishing community in the Uppada coastal region. The District Collector delivered a PowerPoint presentation detailing the cyclone damage and the relief operations.

District SP Bindu Madhav, along with representatives from the fishing and farming communities, also participated in the review.

Pavan Bandari
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Pavan Bandari

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I am content writer with six years of experience in entertainment and politics besides other modules as well.

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Pawan KalyanCyclone ArnabKakinada DistrictAndhra Pradesh NewsCyclone Damage Review
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