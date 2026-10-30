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Pawan Kalyan reviews on damages caused by cyclone Arnab
In Short
Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan conducted a review of the damage caused by Cyclone Arnab in Kakinada district.
Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan conducted a review of the damage caused by Cyclone Arnab in Kakinada district. Joining via video conference from Amaravati, he consulted with District Collector Harendira Prasad and other officials. He inquired about the extent of the cyclone-induced damage and the progress of restoration efforts.
Pawan specifically addressed the issues faced by the fishing community in the Uppada coastal region. The District Collector delivered a PowerPoint presentation detailing the cyclone damage and the relief operations.
District SP Bindu Madhav, along with representatives from the fishing and farming communities, also participated in the review.
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