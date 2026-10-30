‘Daya Karo, Soniaji!’ Delhi Chamber Makes an Emotional Appeal

The apex trade body, the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI), had failed to convince the AICC president, Mallikarjun Kharge, and the LoP Rahul Gandhi has now sought the intervention of the chairman of Congress parliamentary party Sonia Gandhi. The CTI urged her to advise the party to postpone the proposed rally to November 10 or shift the venue to Burari Ground.

The CTI said that the November 1 rally would lead to disruption of business in 20 major markets. They said while it was the fundamental right of the party to hold protests or rally, as was being claimed by some spokespersons of Congress and other leaders, they should understand that it was also the fundamental right of traders to do business without disruption. The CTI said the overall loss due to the rally would be around Rs 12,000 crore.

They said it is estimated that the Congress party would be mobilising its cadre and the cadre of other opposition parties, which would mean that about 15,000 buses, including other vehicles, would enter Delhi. The trade body said that there is no parking space available near Ramlila maidan and this could lead to chaos on roads. Police

CTI chairman Brijesh Goyal said, “The traders were not opposing the rally but humbly request you to save our livelihood during peak Diwali season.” He said the traders were concerned over the timing of the rally. Dhanteras falls on November 6, followed by Diwali on November 8. Hence, every day matters for the traders from November 1 to 10.

Goyal said, 15,000 vehicles are no small number, and they would result in blocking of all major roads like Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Netaji Subhash Marg, Ajmeri Gate and Chandni Chowk Road, as well as surrounding areas.

He further said the rally would adversely affect business of about 20 markets within five kms of Ramlila Maidan. These markets include Chandni Chowk, Sadar Bazaar, Connaught Place, Palika Bazaar, Janpath, Bhagirath Palace, Khari Baoli, Kashmere Gate, Naya Bazaar, Lajpat Rai Market, Chawri Bazaar, Kinari Bazaar, Dariba Kalan, Ballimaran, Fatehpuri, Tilak Bazaar, Karol Bagh, Jama Masjid, Nabi Karim, Gaffar Market, Ajmeri Gate-Paharganj and Daryaganj.

During the festival period, these markets get business of Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000 per day, and all that would suffer as the markets will have to come to a standstill.

Goyal said they had no axe to grind with any political party, including Congress, but all that they want is that Congress should be sympathetic towards their concern and postpone the date of the rally.

The traders said that transporters are reluctant to come to Delhi with goods as they apprehend that traffic restrictions would be in force from October 31 when buses and other vehicles carrying the rallyists would start reaching Singhu, Tikri, Ghazipur and Badarpur.

Goyal said that they have been urging to change the date or venue of the meeting for the past week as “These 20 markets are not just markets; they are the heartbeat of Delhi. Business worth Rs 10,000-12,000 crore takes place here every day, and Dhanteras is on November 6. Traders are worried that if central Delhi faces a lockdown-like traffic jam on October 31 and November 1, how will their festive goods reach the markets and be transported from there?” he said.

The CTI said they had seen how the rally on October 10 had affected the traders when the crowd was just 5000 to 7000 people. It is now estimated that the crowd at the rally would be around 10 lakhs. If the Congress does too sympathetically consider their request, one can imagine the serious impact it would have on the trade and traders. However, the Delhi police said that they do not expect more than 50,000 people. Around 3500 police personnel were being deployed for crowd and traffic management.

The rally timings, he said, were another major cause of concern. It is scheduled to be held from 10 am to 5 pm on November 1. That is the peak business time, Goyal said.

Delhi Police, however, said a gathering of around 50,000 people is expected and around 3,500 personnel would be deployed for security and crowd management.