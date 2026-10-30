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Emotional Connect, Political Punch: 'Apna Narendra Bhai' in Gujarat

In Short

One of the major events of the day was the dedication of the Bharat Bovine Breeding and Research Centre (BBBRC) at Bhildi to the nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi

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Modi, accompanied by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, launched development projects worth more than Rs 14,000 crore in Banaskantha and released the 24th instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN), amounting to around Rs 19,000 crore.

One of the major events of the day was the dedication of the Bharat Bovine Breeding and Research Centre (BBBRC) at Bhildi to the nation.

Addressing the gathering, Modi explained how various government policies had helped increase average milk production. He said the average daily milk output had risen from five litres to eight litres. He also said India had become the world's second-largest exporter of natural honey. Congratulating women Self-Help Groups (SHGs) for bringing about a sweet revolution, he recalled how Gujarat had spearheaded the White Revolution.

Calling upon the people to consider him "Apna Narendra Bhai" rather than the Prime Minister, Modi said it was the people who had guided him throughout his journey. He said he had never even imagined becoming a Pradhan of a village, but the people had supported him through 25 years in public office. "Jan Seva se Rashtra Seva aur Gujarat ke Vikas se Desh ka Vikas," he said.

He added that the people had taught him to pursue ambitious goals and that he would remain indebted to them. In return, he pledged that he would never give up public service until his last breath.

Recalling the days when Banaskantha faced shortages of water and electricity, Modi said his appeal to conserve water had initially met with opposition from people in the region. However, they had eventually accepted the message and transformed the district's profile.

Taking a jibe at the Leader of the Opposition, Modi said potato cultivation had become a source of gold for farmers in the region. "No leader can come here and say, 'You give me potatoes; I will give you gold.' Farmers here have already turned potatoes into gold," he remarked.

He said the Centre of Excellence, spread over 127 acres, would strengthen cattle breeding, genetic improvement and advanced reproductive technologies. It would provide the country's first facility of its kind dedicated to the Kankrej cattle breed.

However, there were some people who could not digest India's progress and felt happy when the country faced difficulties, he said. Referring to the situation in West Asia, Modi alleged that while everyone was trying to deal with the crisis collectively, some people attempted to create panic by spreading fears of shortages of cooking gas, fertilisers and other essential commodities, and disruptions to children's education, merely to defame him.

"I said Modi would stand by the people, and you are seeing the results. There is no shortage of fertilisers, gas or petrol," he said.

Before the inauguration, Modi had highlighted the centre's potential in a post on the social media platform X, saying it would help increase milk production per animal, improve breed quality and enhance farmers' incomes while supporting the conservation of indigenous cattle breeds.

He also gave a call to the youth to actively participate in the Run for Unity on Saturday evening. He said it will be no less than the Republic Day parade witnessed in Delhi on January 26. This is being celebrated as part of the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel.

Gowri V
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Gowri V

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A Journey of Three Decades Time passes faster than we realise. What feels like a journey that began only yesterday has today grown into more than three decades of a meaningful and fulfilling life devoted to education, journalism, and the empowerment of young minds. My professional journey began with journalism training in New Delhi in 1979. I went on to work as an independent journalist, drawing on my fluency in both English and Telugu. Over the years, I have edited and worked on Telugu articles in both languages, an experience that strengthened my command of language and sharpened my understanding of society, people, and contemporary issues. Yet, my principal profession and enduring passion have always been teaching. My decision to become a teacher was not merely a career choice—it was a calling. Teaching offered me the rare privilege of inspiring young minds, guiding them through their formative years, and making a lasting difference in their lives. I found immense satisfaction in simplifying complex concepts, nurturing curiosity, encouraging independent thought, and building confidence among students. Every moment in the classroom—every question, every moment of discovery, and every spark of understanding—reminded me why I had chosen this path: to empower young people through knowledge, values, and essential life skills. My teaching career began at the grassroots level as a Montessori teacher and gradually progressed to the position of Vice Principal. I had the opportunity to work in reputed educational institutions, including Dilsukhnagar Public School in Hyderabad, where I shouldered both teaching and administrative responsibilities. Although I have always considered myself, at heart, a teacher, my administrative experience enabled me to understand and contribute to the education system from a much broader perspective. For my students, I have always tried to be an approachable and dependable presence—someone they could turn to not only for academic support, but also for guidance and emotional encouragement. At the same time, I developed a reputation as a firm disciplinarian who believed that integrity, fairness, responsibility, and discipline were fundamental to education. I was also consistently appreciated for maintaining clear communication with parents and staff and for ensuring that examinations and other academic processes were conducted with transparency, fairness, and efficiency. As my career progressed, however, I began to feel that academic education alone was not enough. This realization led me to work more closely with students following the SSC and CBSE curricula, while consciously bringing life-skills education into my teaching. I came to understand that education becomes truly meaningful when it prepares children not merely to pass examinations, but to face life. Teaching emotional resilience, self-reliance, social awareness, communication, decision-making, and other practical life skills often had a deeper and more lasting impact than academic achievement alone. I saw how these skills could help students navigate challenges with greater confidence, maturity, and responsibility. My academic background provided a strong foundation for this approach. My degree in Psychology from the University of Madras helped me develop a deeper understanding of young people's minds, their emotional needs, and the influence of their family and social environments. My M.A. in Telugu with First Class from Osmania University.

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Narendra ModiGujarat DevelopmentPM KisanFarmers WelfareRun for Unity
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