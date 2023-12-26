Pawan Kalyan to be on three-day tour in Kakinada from Dec 28

Kakinada: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan will visit Kakinada, said sources. It is reported that he will stay there for three days from December 28. A review will be held on the party's condition in the Kakinada parliamentary constituencies. It is reported that the Jana Sena will meet the local leaders as well as the activists.

However, Jana Sena has not officially announced the schedule of this tour yet. Party sources said that the schedule will be clarified by Tuesday evening.

Party leaders say that after the Jana Senani review, there will be clarity on where the party will contest in the parliamentary constituencies under Kakinada. According to unofficial information, Pawan Kalyan will visit Kakinada on 28th, 29th and 30th. Pawan Kalyan's visit is also interested in Jana Sena factions as well as other party leaders.