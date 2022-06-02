Pawan Kalyan to meet DGP over illegal arrests

Rajamahendravaram(East Godavari District): Jana Sena Party East Godavari district president Kandula Durgesh alleged that innocent JSP activists were being illegally arrested and harassed in connection with the Konaseema riots. Stating that the party will lodge a complaint with the State DGP, he informed that party State president Pawan Kalyan had already sought an appointment to meet the DGP.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, Durgesh warned that JSP will launch a massive movement at State-level, if appropriate steps are not taken. He alleged that the ruling YSRCP was behind the Konaseema riots and created these riots to divert public attention from the murder committed by MLC Anantha Udaya Bhaskar in Kakinada.

Durgesh criticised the violence in Amalapuram shows the government's failure of surveillance, inability to secure the houses of Ministers and MLAs and in maintaining law and order. The State government should be held responsible for this, he added. Expressing concern for the employees, students, businesspeople and others, who are working from home and facing problems without internet connection, the JSP leader demanded immediate restoration of internet services in Amalapuram area. JSP leaders A Satyanarayana and P Nanaji were present at the press meet.