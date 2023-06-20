  • Menu
Pawan Kalyan to meet Muslim representatives today in Kakinada

On the seventh day of Varahi Padayatra in Kakinada, the Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan will hold a meeting with Muslim representatives at 12 PM on Tuesday and interact with them. He will talk with the representatives about the problems they are facing and take complaints.

Meanwhile, Varahi Yatra will enter Dr. BR Ambedkar Konaseema district from Kakinada district today. As part of the schedule, Pawan will leave Kakinada at 4 pm and will hold a road show in Yanam.

Later, Pawan will reach the Mummidivaram constituency and address at a public meeting tomorrow. On the other hand. Pawan Kalyan will start Deeksha today amid the beginning of Varahi Navratri.

