Pawan Kalyan to Visit Kondagattu Tomorrow to offer prayers after election victory

The Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Pawan Kalyan, is set to visit Kondagattu tomorrow as part of fulfilling his wishes after winning the recent AP elections.

Pawan will be visiting Anjaneya Swamy in Kondagattu to offer prayers, considering it as his housewarming gift. It is worth mentioning that Pawan announced alliances in Kondagattu before the Varahi Yatra.

Security officials will arrive in Kondagattu this afternoon to ensure his safety during the visit. His Security Special Adviser, Colonel Arjun, will oversee the route map and tour arrangements.

The Telangana Jana Sena will be organizing grand welcome arrangements for Pawan in Kondagattu. It is expected to be a significant event.