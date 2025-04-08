Pawan Kalyan's Son, Mark Shankar, Injured in Singapore School Fire: Political Leaders, Celebrities Offer Support

A fire recently broke out at a school in Singapore where Mark Shankar, the son of Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, is studying. As a result of the incident, Mark Shankar suffered injuries to his hands and legs. The news of the fire has left many, including political leaders, film personalities, and members of Jana Sena, deeply concerned for the young boy's well-being.

The Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Chandrababu Naidu, expressed his concern on the social media platform X.. "It is deeply troubling to hear about the fire at a school in Singapore, where Pawan Kalyan’s son, Mark Shankar, was injured. I pray for his swift recovery as he undergoes treatment at a hospital in Singapore," he wrote.

Former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy also responded, stating on X, "I was shocked to learn of the fire accident at the school in Singapore, which injured Pawan Kalyan's son Mark Shankar. My thoughts are with his family during this challenging time, and I wish him a speedy and full recovery."

Nara Lokesh, the Minister for Andhra Pradesh, expressed his sympathy in a tweet: "I am shocked to hear about the fire incident in Singapore’s school. Pawan Kalyan's son, Mark Shankar, was injured, and my thoughts are with the family. I pray for his speedy and complete recovery."

K.T. Rama Rao, the former Minister from Telangana, also shared his condolences on the platform, saying, "I am deeply shocked to learn about Mark Shankar’s injury in the fire accident at a school in Singapore. I pray for his quick recovery."

Megastar Chiranjeevi, too, reportedly expressed his support for Pawan Kalyan's family. According to sources, he reassured that Mark Shankar, though injured, was in stable condition and that his injuries were minor, particularly to his legs.