Pawan Kalyan’s word a statute for us, says KSS chief

Eluru: Andhra Pradesh Kapu Sankshema Seva Sangham president Puli Sriramulu said that they will abide by the dictates of Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan.

At the inaugural ceremony of the association here on Thursday, he said that they do not want posts like MLA and MP and never advise or write to Pawan Kalyan on any issue. Whatever decisions taken by him, we will not question him, he said. Their sangham will play a big brother’s role while maintaining unity with other small castes. Recently, some Kapu leaders have gone astray and they do not have the support of the Kapus. His organisation and Pawan Kalyan have 80 per cent support of the Kapu caste people, he claimed.

Puli Sriramulu expressed his concern that the Kapus, who have a population of 1.42 crore in the state, have not yet enjoyed political power. So far, only those who have a population of 20 lakh and 22 lakh are the rulers in the state, he said.

He said that he will work for the victory of the alliance of Jana Sena, TDP and BJP.

Stating that there are 6 lakh members for KSS in the state, he urged every member to work for garnering the support of at least 10 voters for Pawan Kalyan’s alliance.

He said that he will work to achieve the unity of Kapus. Kapus should develop harmony with everyone to grow along with others, he observed. Motepalli Chandrasekhar, Kotaru Adiseshu, Pujari Niranjan, Sayana Dasharadhi, Samarla Venkateswara Rao, Vasaraju, Bade Satish Naidu, Sudhabattula Sridevi, Tanniru Bujji and others were present.