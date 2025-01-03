Pawan launches mobile cancer screening van

Mangalagiri: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan inaugurated the mobile cancer screening van at his camp office here on Thursday. The Rs 2 crore van was sponsored by Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) with its corporate social responsibility funds with the initiative of Machilipatnam MP Vallabhaneni Balashowry for the benefit of the people of Krishna district to undergo cancer tests free of cost. The van will extend its services to the people of seven assembly constituencies in Krishna district. It has seven varieties of equipment.

The van will visit the villages of one mandal for three days to conduct screening tests including ultra sound, mammogram, blood test, X-Ray, chemical analysis, colonoscopy and others free of cost. These tests would detect the cancer in advance. The doctors said that the screening would prevent 40,000 cancer deaths every year.

Pawan Kalyan complimented the efforts of Balashowry for taking initiative to introduce the screening van.

Minister of Excise Kollu Ravindra, government whip in the legislative council Pidugu Hariprasad, MLAs Mandali Buddha Prasad, Varla Kumar Raja, Kagita Krishna Prasad, Venigendla Ramu, Bode POrasad, Yarlagadda Venkatrao, Krishna district collector DK Balaji, State Medical Development Services Corporation chairman Chillapalli Srinivasa Rao, district medical officers and Janasena leaders participated.