Pawan-Lokesh may take up joint campaign soon. Joint manifesto and joint action finalized today

Rajamahendravaram: Taking the TDP –Jana Sena alliance forward, the two parties decided to come up with a joint manifesto and will also soon work out a strategy for joint campaing for next 120 days in the run up to the Assembly elections in the state.



This decision was taken on Monday at a three hour long coordination meeting of the two parties in which Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan and TDP national secretary Nara Lokesh participated along with senior leaders like Yanamala Ramakrishnudu and Atchannaidu of TDP and Nadendla Manohar of Jana Sena.

Talking to media Pawan said that the draft manifesto of the TDP had many points which were thought of by the Jana Sena and it has now been fine tuned. A joint manifesto is likely to be released by November 1. The meeting passed three resolutions, one condemning the illegal arrest of TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu, another resolution on the alliance of the two parties and the third on the joint programme with the objective of Development not by raising loans but by creating wealth, Safety of the people and restoring democracy in the state and put it back on the track of development.

When asked about who would be the chief ministers face of the alliance, Pawan said their goal was to unseat YSRCP government and develop the state. The cadre of both parties will from now onwards take up joint meetings, and will go from door to door to verify the draft voters list and take the points of the joint manifesto to every door step. Rest of the issues will be discussed after the elections are over. One thing is certain, both Pawan and Lokesh said was that YSRCP government would be thrown out and TDP-Jana Sena government would be formed.

To begin with leaders of old districts would hold coordination meetings from October 27 and they would be assisted by senior leaders. Meanwhile, Pawan would take up his Varahi Yatra next phase and Lokesh will continue the programmes which had to stopped following the arrest of Naidu. At the next coordination meeting to be held in November, they would decide on issues like joint campaign etc.