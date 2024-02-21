Live
- Two killed in Israeli missile strike on Damascus: Syrian Defence ministry
- Namburu Shankara Rao calls for success of BC Athmeeya Sammelanam in Krosuru tomorrow
- Salaries in India to increase by 9.5% in 2024; infra, manufacturing sectors lead
- Panyam MLA Katasani Rambhupal Reddy inaugurates Vakkera Wagu Bridge"
- Russian tourist collapses in sea, dies in Kerala hospital
- Nandyal MLA Shilpa Ravi Reddy hands and ver hearing aid to deaf and dumb children
- Netflix's 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' Release Date & Episodes Update
- Apple grabs top 7 spots in 10 best-selling smartphones globally
- Bank manager in J&K's Pulwama runs off with Rs 33 lakh
- Madras HC allows convict to argue on his own through video conference
Pawan meets TDP leaders in West Godavari district
Pawan Kalyan thanked Sitharamalakshmi Satyanarayana couple for their warm welcome and expressed his pleasure in visiting West Godavari district. He discussed various issues related to the development of the district with the TDP leaders present.
