Pawan meets TDP leaders in West Godavari district

Pawan Kalyan thanked Sitharamalakshmi Satyanarayana couple for their warm welcome and expressed his pleasure in visiting West Godavari district. He discussed various issues related to the development of the district with the TDP leaders present.

He also assured them of his support in working towards the betterment of the people in the district. The TDP leaders thanked Pawan Kalyan for his visit and expressed their willingness to work together for the progress of the region.


