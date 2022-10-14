Pawan on a 3-day trip to Vizag from Oct 15

Visakhapatnam: Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan is visiting Vizag for a three-day trip on October 15, announced the party's state general secretary Siva Sankar Rao. At a media briefing held here on Thursday, he said that Pawan Kalyan had earlier scheduled his trip last month but was postponed twice. After reaching the port city, the JSP chief is scheduled to meet the party cadre and hold open meetings with both the key leaders of North Andhra as well as the public.

On October 16, Jana Vani (people's voice) will be organised at Port Kalavani Stadium from 9 am to till 5 pm continuously. Siva Sankar Rao said Pawan Kalyan will receive grievances from the people of Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam. The next day, Pawan Kalyan will address the issues of Uttarandhra and share future plans of the party.

Siva Sankar Rao pointed out that it's not wise on the part of the government to organise a parallel programme in the garb of three capitals 'Visakha Garjana'. Speaking on the occasion, Kona Tata Rao said IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath is crossing his limits by passing remarks against Pawan Kalyan.

He said the JSP chief's stand on three capitals was clear and that his support would be for Amaravati as the sole capital. General secretary (Environment) Bolisetty Satyanarayana said pollution was the key problem of Uttarandhra and to overcome the same, Pawan Kalyan had suggested the government conduct an industrial safety audit.