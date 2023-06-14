  • Menu
Varahi Yatra Rolls- Youth injured

Highlights

The Varahi Yatra of Pawan Kalyan started on a tragic note as one of the Jana Senanis fell on a light stand at Kattipudi.

Annavaram: The Varahi Yatra of Pawan Kalyan started on a tragic note as one of the Jana Senanis fell on a light stand at Kattipudi. Fortunately, he escaped with injuries. At Kattipudi, all roads and buildings were full of people, There some jostling on top of terrace of a building where there was huge crowd. In the process one youth fell on the light stand and and suffered current shock injuries.

As Varahi yatra started from Annavaram at 6.pm from Annavaram, there was heavy crowd at Annavaram and also at Kattipudi where Pawan Kalyan is to address his first public meeting. Pawan's convoy found it difficult to move as there was huge crowds showring flower petals on him. he was in an open top car.

