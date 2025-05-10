Live
Pawan shares candid time with elderly woman
During the last general elections, an elderly woman from Kotha Isukapalli in Y Kothapalli mandal of Pithapuram constituency, Pothula Perantalamma, prayed for the victory of Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan by making vows to Goddess Vegulamma.
Upon learning of this, Pawan Kalyan invited Perantalamma to his camp office here on Friday and spent time with her. Deeply touched by her affection, he shared a meal with her, personally serving her food and gifting a saree. Moved by the fact that she used her pension money to fulfil the vows, Pawan Kalyan provided her with financial assistance. He warmly invited Perantalamma to the camp arrangements and personally escorted her to the vehicle for her return journey, bidding her a heartfelt farewell.