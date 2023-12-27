Pawan studying constituencies to pick candidates

Mangalagiri: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan has reportedly been preparing the strategy to step into Assembly with a sizable number of members to attain political empowerment. Sources close to him said that Pawan is of the view that justice could be done to various sections that are yet to enjoy the political power, only by giving them their due.

Since December 14 he has been keenly studying the number of constituencies the Jana Sena would contest and the suitable candidates to those seats. So far, he has reportedly completed the first phase of the study of 20 Assembly constituencies. The study is likely to continue in about 80 to 85 seats across the state.

The influence of money in the elections has become a big hurdle to contest the elections. It would be a Herculean task for the common man to contest the elections. The point is how to overcome the money factor while selecting the candidates.

The Jana Sena chief had already collected information for all the 175 constituencies, including the constituencies where Jana Sena is strong and how many votes of TDP would add strength to them.

Everyone has been anxiously waiting for the announcement of seat-sharing. Many party workers feel that the seat-sharing should be honourable to Jana Sena.

Pawan Kalyan has been of the view that the Jana Sena and the TDP should join hands in the larger interest of the state. The question is how many seats are honourable.

The Jana Sena cadres who have been working hard to make Jana Sena supremo as chief minister, feel that the Jana Sena should be given at least 60 to 70 seats. The surveys conducted by the Jana Sena activists reveal that their party would win in anywhere between 40 to 45 seats and in 30 more seats it will be close to victory.

Recently, TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh announced in an interview that party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu would be the chief minister if the TDP-Jana Sena alliance becomes victorious. It caused some heartburn among some JSP supporters. They believe that Jana Sena chief would react to that statement at an appropriate time.

By and large, the alliance of the TDP and Jana Sena is the need of hour in the larger interest of the state and Pawan Kalyan wants to continue the alliance for some more time, say sources.