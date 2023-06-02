Pawan To Launch Poll Campaign from June 14

Vijayawada: Jana Sena leader Pawan Kalyan has decided to hit the road in his newly acquired vehicle Varahi from June 14. Pawan who is busy in completing his films would now focus on political campaign with the slogan YSRCP Mukt Andhra Pradesh.

According party senior leader, Nadendla Manohar on Friday announced that the route map of Pawan has been finalised for about 10 constituencies in East Godavari district. The Varahi would roll out on its campaign from Annavaram after performing puja’s. The first phase of his yatra would be from Annavaram to Amalapuram and then from Amalapuram to Bheemavaram in West Godavari district.

Manohar said this yatra is would strive to create awareness among people to give confidence to the people of the state as well as the rank and file of the party. It is not just a political yatra aimed elections but an attempt to understand the ground situation, the problems of the people particularly the farmers, the youth and women.

During the yatra, Pawan would meet various sections of the people and hold meetings with them. He would be holding special meetings with DWACRA women, fishermen, handloom weavers. He will also meet several artists and assure them that the party would stand by them.