Pawan’s vision fuels India’s first ‘Smart Central Kitchen’ in Kadapa

Kadapa: YSR Kadapa district launched India’s inaugural Smart Central Kitchen as part of the revamped Dokka Seethamma Midday Meal Scheme. The facility, set up at the municipal high School in Kadapa city, was made possible with personal support from Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan and the leadership of district collector Dr Cherukuri Sridhar.

This state-of-the-art kitchen is designed to serve nearly 2,200 students across 12 government schools with meals that are nutritious, hygienic, and tasty. The facility boasts hotel-grade infrastructure, automated cooking systems, dedicated spaces for vegetable cutting and grinding, proper storage, and waste management. A mobile app has been introduced to monitor both kitchen operations and food delivery, while the kitchen itself runs on methane gas generated from food waste.

Dr Sridhar highlighted that the kitchen was built without putting extra strain on the state budget. “This is part of our long-term vision to improve nutrition for school children across the district. Within the next six months, we plan to replicate this model in all mandals,” he said. Solar power units generating 3 kW have been installed at each kitchen, with round-the-clock monitoring through CCTV and a centralized control system.

On July 24 and 25, four to five more Smart Kitchens will be launched in CK Dinne and Jammalamadugu mandals to ensure that all schools in these areas are covered, the Collector said.

The idea for this transformation was sparked when Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan visited Kadapa during the first Mega Parents-Teachers Meeting in 2024. Disturbed by the outdated, firewood-based cooking methods in schools, he personally donated Rs 10 lakh to modernise the system. The construction of the smart kitchen was completed in time for the new academic year.

Students have been quick to appreciate the change. “The food is tastier than what we get at home,” said Kavya Sri, a Class 7 student. Class 8 student Shaik Mahir added, “Now we eat to our heart’s content with good quality rice and nutritious items like eggs, ragi malt, and sweet pongal.”

Teachers have also praised the upgrade. Ruth Mary, an English teacher, said the meals now feel like a ‘wedding feast,’ noting that all students are now choosing to eat at school thanks to the improved quality and variety. Education Minister Nara Lokesh, who is leading reforms in school education, has directed officials to expand the smart kitchen model across the state. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is also said to be closely watching these developments, which are part of broader efforts to strengthen public schools and ensure quality education and nutrition for every student.