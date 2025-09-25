Pay DA arrears immediately, demands AP JAC Chairman

Tirupati: APJAC chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarlu demanded the government to pay the arrears immediately and also set up PRC (Pay Revision Commission) for the employees.

Speaking to the media after Tirupati district JAC meeting here on Wednesday, he said the employees eagerly waited for DA payments, but the new government still to pay the pending DA, leaving the employees in difficulties.

The JAC leaders took up the payment of DA arrears to Chief Minister N Chandra Babu Naidu and wanted the CM to see that the DA arrears paid at least on Dussehra.

He also demanded the government to set up PRC commission immediately for the revision of employees’ salaries. The JAC State leader alleged that the revenue employees were facing harassment from higher officials in many districts and urged the officers to stop harassment of employees.

The Collectors also putting pressure on employees in the name of fulfilling the targets. And also, daily holding teleconferences causing much stress on the employees.

He pointed out that revenue employees are facing a lot of inconvenience without proper facilities in many mandals, adding that the JAC on its part took the issues faced by the employees to the authorities concerned for a solution.