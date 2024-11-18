Pay taxes on time, minister urges public

Nellore: Minister for MA&UD Ponguru Narayana has appealed the people to extend their cooperation in transforming Nellore as Smart City by paying the pending taxes on time.

Speaking to reporters after conducting a review meeting with the municipal officials here on Sunday, the Minister has pointed out that it will be highly impossible to initiate developmental projects unless people pay the taxes properly. He revealed that Rs 93 crore worth property taxes were pending with Nellore municipal corporation.

Minister Narayana has directed the officials to conduct special drive for the collection of pending taxes from the public. He instructed the officials to bring any kind of issues related to the collection of pending taxes to his notice as he will solve them at once.

He alleged that town planning sector was totally diluted during the previous YSRCP regime due to the intervention of politics in the administration. Stating that people should construct the houses as per the guidelines, he said municipal administration will give permission on time if the beneficiaries fulfil the requirements of town planning division properly.

Commissioner Surya Teja and others were present.