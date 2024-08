Payyavula offers prayers to Lord Balaji

Tirumala: Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara Swamy in Tirumala on Monday. TTD officials received the Minister as per the tradition and made arrangements for Lord darshan. Later, Minister Keshav was offered Vedasirvachanam, prasadam, Shesha Vastram and teertham at Ranganayakula mandapam.



Nizamabad (Telangana) MP Arvind, Advisor to Telangana CM Vemula Narendra Reddy, ‘AAY’ movie hero Nitin, heroine Nayan Sarika and others also had darshan on the same day.