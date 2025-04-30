PB Siddhartha bags 17th rank at national-level

Vijayawada: Parvataneni Brahmayya Siddhartha College of Arts and Science has been bestowed with 17th rank at national-level and first rank in Andhra Pradesh among private Autonomous colleges as per the higher education rankings conferred by India’s noted human development magazine Education World for 2025-26, said Principal of the college Dr M Ramesh.

Addressing the media here on Tuesday, he also stated that the college takes pride in securing 6th rank in Emerging Study Programmes pioneer category of Grand Jury awards and first rank in Andhra Pradesh. These awards were presented by the editor of the Education World magazine Dilip Thakur at a ceremony held in New Delhi to the academic officer of the college G Chakravarthy along with Prof MV Basaveswara Rao, Rector of Krishna University recently. Director of the college Vemuri Baburao stated that an independent agency on behalf of Education World carried out a survey on six parameters including Competence of faculty, Faculty welfare and development, Curriculum and pedagogy, placements, Infrastructure and facilities and Leadership/governance quality to confer these ranks.

Siddhartha Academy president M Rajaiah, Secretary P Lakshmana Rao, College convener N Lalitha Prasad appreciated the collective efforts and team work of faculty and administrative staff in attaining this success and wished to continue the same spirit in the years to come.