PDF MLCs demand scrapping of Contributory Pension Scheme

Vijayawada: Progressive Democratic Front (PDF) members staged a protest on Tuesday in the Legislative Council demanding that the government revive the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) and immediately scrap the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS).

PDF floor leader V Balasubramanyam has asked the government when the CPS would be scrapped in the State. The PDF members during the question hour raised slogans opposing the CPS and demanding restoration of the Old Pension Scheme. Their slogan shouting continued for about two hours.

Vithapu Balasubramanyam regretted that there was no response from the government on the revival of the Old Pension scheme even after three years of YSRCP rule.

He asked the government to announce in the council hall when the CPS would be scrapped. He said Rajasthan started implementation of Old Pension Scheme and Chhattisgarh also announced to revive the Old pension scheme. The council chairman Moshen Raju had several times requested the PDF MLCs to sit in their respective seats.

But the members continued their protest. Later, Finance Minister B Rajendranath Reddy told the council that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was conducting a review meeting on OPS every week. He said the government would come out with clear policy on Old Pension Scheme. But, he did not specifically mentioned time and date. He said due to Covid pandemic for the last two years, the government lost the revenue.

The Finance Minister said not only Andhra Pradesh but also many States in the country were facing problems to implement the Old Pension scheme. He said a committee was formed with a Group of Ministers and team of officers was also appointed to assess the implementation of Old Pension scheme. But, MLC Balasubramanyam was not satisfied with the reply given by the Minister.

He regretted that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is yet to keep his promise of scrapping CPS even three years after coming to power.

Independent MLC Katti Narasimha Reddy said that the CPS affects lives of two lakh employees in the State. He asked the government when it would scrap the Contributory Pension Scheme. BJP and TDP members also joined the protests with PDF members in the council.