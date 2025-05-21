  • Menu
PED destroys illegal liquor
Puttaparthi: Acting on the orders of Rajashree, Deputy Commissioner of Prohibition and Excise, Anantapur, a large quantity of illegal liquor seized in various cases under the jurisdiction of the Puttaparthi Prohibition and Excise Station was destroyed today.

Under the supervision of Puttaparthi District Prohibition and Excise Officer Govind Naik, the following contraband was disposed of in the presence of local panchayat members, Karnataka Liquor: 133.2 liters, Andhra Liquor: 112.3 liters, Illicitly brewed arrack: 28 liters, Toddy: 8 liters.

The destruction was carried out with the assistance of department staff. Puttaparthi Prohibition and Excise Inspector G. Nagaraju and his team actively participated in the operation.

