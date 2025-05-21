Live
- Rich tributes paid to Tanguturi on death anniv
- Mkts tumble 1% in third day of decline
- Hindalco Q4 net jumps 66% to Rs 5,284 crore
- Indian mkts to see steady rise in FY26
- FM: CCI fully alert about monopolistic practices
- Annamdevula Chanti selected for AP Biodiversity Award
- Water Board MD inspects sewer project
- Canal Road to be developed under PPP mode
- TG raises incentive award for marriage of disabled persons
- Four Rohingyas held for illegal stay
PED destroys illegal liquor
Highlights
Puttaparthi: Acting on the orders of Rajashree, Deputy Commissioner of Prohibition and Excise, Anantapur, a large quantity of illegal liquor seized in...
Puttaparthi: Acting on the orders of Rajashree, Deputy Commissioner of Prohibition and Excise, Anantapur, a large quantity of illegal liquor seized in various cases under the jurisdiction of the Puttaparthi Prohibition and Excise Station was destroyed today.
Under the supervision of Puttaparthi District Prohibition and Excise Officer Govind Naik, the following contraband was disposed of in the presence of local panchayat members, Karnataka Liquor: 133.2 liters, Andhra Liquor: 112.3 liters, Illicitly brewed arrack: 28 liters, Toddy: 8 liters.
The destruction was carried out with the assistance of department staff. Puttaparthi Prohibition and Excise Inspector G. Nagaraju and his team actively participated in the operation.
Next Story