Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy challenges Naidu for discussion on Rayalaseema development

Andhra Pradesh Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy challenged TDP national president Chandrababu Naidu to come for discussion on development of Rayalaseema during latter and YS Rajasekhar Reddy's regime. During a media interaction in Tirupati, he accused Chandrababu of only remembering the Rayalaseema region now, after receiving a limited number of seats in the recent elections.

The minister further criticized Chandrababu for neglecting his own district and constituency, alleging that he did not even provide water to the local wells. Minister Peddireddy assured that this government is committed to addressing the water needs of the Handri-Neeva region and increasing the capacity of the Pothireddypadu head regulator to benefit Rayalaseema.

He mentioned that Chief Minister YS Jagan has plans to further increase the capacity by 80,000 cusecs. The minister accused Chandrababu of intentionally obstructing project works by filing court cases and challenged him to come for a discussion before visiting the projects.

Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy expressed his readiness to have a discussion with Chandrababu on the issues at Kuppam as well. However, he stated that they will not obstruct Naidu's visit to Chittoor district.

Meanwhile, Chandrababu Naidu as part of the Rayalaseema tour, will visit Nandikotkur today and participate in a road show. He will be visiting irrigation projects.