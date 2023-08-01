Live
- Ashwin Babu’s next titled ‘Vachinavadu Goutham’
- Greenwood High School Student Wins Gold Medal at International Dance Competition in Portugal
- Bhubaneswar witnesses record rainfall of 259.2 mm in 24 hours
- Deputy CM Promises "Stringent Action" After Communal Unrest In Haryana Yatra, Acknowledges Management Lapses
- Discussing with law dept. power dues owed by Telangana to AP, says Centre
- Telangana Government releases TET notification
- Is it Vanama or Jalagam, who will attend Telangana Assembly sessions!!
- Violent Clash In Haryana's Nuh District During Vishva Hindu Parishad Procession Leaves Four Dead And Over 30 Injured
- Bangladesh reports 251 dengue deaths
- Everything You Need to Know About the Cost of Term Insurance
Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy challenges Naidu for discussion on Rayalaseema development
Andhra Pradesh Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy challenged TDP national president Chandrababu Naidu to come for discussion on development of Rayalaseema during latter and YS Rajasekhar Reddy's regime.
Andhra Pradesh Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy challenged TDP national president Chandrababu Naidu to come for discussion on development of Rayalaseema during latter and YS Rajasekhar Reddy's regime. During a media interaction in Tirupati, he accused Chandrababu of only remembering the Rayalaseema region now, after receiving a limited number of seats in the recent elections.
The minister further criticized Chandrababu for neglecting his own district and constituency, alleging that he did not even provide water to the local wells. Minister Peddireddy assured that this government is committed to addressing the water needs of the Handri-Neeva region and increasing the capacity of the Pothireddypadu head regulator to benefit Rayalaseema.
He mentioned that Chief Minister YS Jagan has plans to further increase the capacity by 80,000 cusecs. The minister accused Chandrababu of intentionally obstructing project works by filing court cases and challenged him to come for a discussion before visiting the projects.
Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy expressed his readiness to have a discussion with Chandrababu on the issues at Kuppam as well. However, he stated that they will not obstruct Naidu's visit to Chittoor district.
Meanwhile, Chandrababu Naidu as part of the Rayalaseema tour, will visit Nandikotkur today and participate in a road show. He will be visiting irrigation projects.