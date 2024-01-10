Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy holds meeting at Pulamithi Gram Panchayat of Lepakshi Mandal

Telangana State Minister and Rayalaseema Regional Coordinator Mr. Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy participated in a meeting held in Pulamithi Gram Panchayat of Lepakshi Mandal. The meeting began with lighting the Jyoti and garlanding the portrait of Late Chief Minister Shri Rajasekhar Reddy.

Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy addressed the gathering and shared some important information. He mentioned that the government of Pulamithi Gram Panchayat has directly deposited 256,481,531 rupees into the accounts of beneficiaries through welfare schemes. Additionally, around 337,400,000 rupees have been allocated for the development of various projects, including the Secretariat Building, Farmer Bharosa Kendra, Nadu Nadu, CC roads, and canals in the Gram Panchayat.

In a historic move, women have been appointed as candidates for the Legislative Assembly and Parliament on behalf of YSRCP in the upcoming 2024 elections, marking the first time in the political history of Hindupuram Constituency.

Several prominent individuals attended the meeting, including former MLAs Abdul Ghani, Market Yard Chairman Fardos Khalil, YSRCP leader Madhumathi Reddy, Municipal Vice Chairman Balaram Reddy, ZPTC Banala Srinivas Reddy, MPP Venkataratnamma, Vice MPPs Anjana Reddy, Lilavati Mandal Convenor Narayanaswamy, Sarpanch Ashwatha Narayana, MPT C Nagajyoti, Vice Sarpanch Alla Bakas, Market Yard Director Harathi, and various other YSRCP leaders, activists, and beneficiaries of welfare schemes.

The meeting witnessed a significant turnout of people from different walks of life, demonstrating the widespread support for the initiatives and projects being implemented by the government.