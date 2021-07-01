Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy lays the foundation stone for Jagananna colonies in Punganur

Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy said that Jagananna Colonies is a ambitious project of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Peddireddy has held Bhumi pooja to the land for the construction of Jagananna Colonies in Punganur on Thursday as part of the house mega grounding‌ drive. The event was attended by MPs Peddireddy Mithun Reddy and Reddeppa.

Speaking to media on the occasion, Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy said that the construction of Jagananna colonies is being carried out in a way that is not available anywhere in the country. He said there would be residential houses for every beneficiary to enjoy. "We are setting up infrastructure in the Jagananna colonies," Peddireddy said.

The government has launched a home mega grounding drive for all the poor in AP. In addition to Thursday, large-scale housing concreting took place in all districts on the 3rd and 4th of this month. The government aims to start 3 lakh houses in three days at the rate of one lakh houses per day. Large-scale housing construction is in progress in all districts. In-charge, district ministers, MLAs and MPs will participate in stone laying activities in YSR Jagananna Colonies.