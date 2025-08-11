Pemmasani inspects Tenali railway station

Guntur: Union Minister of State for Rural Development & Communications, Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar inspected the ongoing Amrit Bharat Station works at Tenali Railway Station on Sunday. As part of his visit to the Tenali constituency, he reviewed the works at Tenali Railway Station along with MLC Alapati Rajendra Prasad and railway officials.

He inspected the construction activities at the station and enquired about progress of works. He stated that these works are part of the government’s efforts to provide passengers with a better rail travel experience. He emphasised that his focus is on ensuring the speedy completion of development works while maintaining quality standards. He affirmed his commitment to transforming the station into a modern facility with enhanced passenger amenities. MLC Alapati Rajendra Prasad, senior railway officials, and local leaders participated in the programme.

Later, Pemmasani made a surprise visit to Tenali District Government Hospital. He visited the emergency ward, casualty, and other wards, interacted with patients undergoing treatment and enquired about their problems. He personally asked patients about the facilities being provided at the hospital. He inspected the hospital thoroughly.

Hospital officials informed him that there is a shortage of doctors in some key departments and they will fill those positions soon. Some equipment also needs to be installed in the hospital. Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar assured that he will solve the problems in the hospital.